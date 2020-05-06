MetLife (NYSE:MET) rises 1.5% in after-hours trading after Q1 adjusted EPS, excluding total notable items, of $1.58 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.44 and increased from $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total adjusted revenue of $15.5B vs. $16.38B consensus and $15.5B a year ago.

Q1 premiums, fees, and other revenue of $11.3B rose 1% Y/Y.

Q1 net investment income of $3.1B, down 38% Y/Y, driven by unfavorable changes in the estimated fair value of certain securities which do not qualify as separate accounts under GAAP.

Book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency translation adjustments, of $52.36 per share vs. $45.58 at March 31.

Q1 return on ROE, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, of 12.6% vs. 13.2% a year ago.

Has $5.3B of cash and liquid assets held at the holding company level at March 31, 2020, above its target cash buffer of $3.0B-$4.0B.

