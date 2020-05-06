Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) collected ~53% of total April 2020 billed recurring rents as of May 1; about 47% of its commercial tenants are open and operating based on annualized base rent.

Q1 FFO per share of $1.50 misses the average analyst estimate by a penny and declined from $1.56 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $231.6M beats the consensus estimate of $229.7M vs. $232.2M in the year-ago quarter.

FRT rises 2.3% in after-hours trading.

Drew down $990M of the $1B revolving credit facility in March 2020.

Closed on a new $400M unsecured term loan will use proceeds to repay balances outstanding under its $1B credit facility.

Has $995M of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020.

Pro forma for the recent unsecured term loan financing, as of March 31, 2020, Federal Realty had ~$1.4B of liquidity in cash and undrawn availability under its revolving credit facility.

Q1 comparable property POI decreased 2.5%, hurt by COVID-19-related impacts of 1.7% and negative lease termination fee impact of 1.8% compared with Q1 2019.

Conference call on May 7 at 8:00 AM ET.

