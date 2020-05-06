CF Industries (NYSE:CF) +1.6% after-hours following better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues.

The company anticipates 92M-94M acres of corn will be planted in the U.S. in 2020, below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's March forecast of 97M acres.

CF says its forecast is supported by favorable planting conditions across North America, crop insurance and pandemic-related government payments, and the strongest movement of ammonia for spring fertilizer application in any April since 2015.

New nitrogen capacity under construction may experience labor and equipment issues related to COVID-19 that delay project completion and commissioning, the company also says.

ETF: CORN