Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is paying a record $48M civil penalty to resolve three FCC investigations, but it's escaping a more severe penalty of revoked broadcast licenses.

That's double the previous record penalty of $24M paid by Univision in 2007.

The agency was probing Sinclair over its disclosures tied to an attempted merger with Tribune; whether it was conducting retransmission consent negotiations in good faith; and a failure to identify sponsors of content it made for Sinclair and non-Sinclair stations.

The company's conduct in the Tribune deal was "completely unacceptable," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says, adding: “Today’s penalty, along with the failure of the Sinclair/Tribune transaction, should serve as a cautionary tale to other licensees seeking Commission approval of a transaction in the future."

But as for those who (for "transparently political reasons") called for revoking Sinclair's licenses: "While they don’t like what they perceive to be the broadcaster’s viewpoints, the First Amendment still applies around here.”