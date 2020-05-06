Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Q1 core EPS of C$0.51 (US$0.36) trails the consensus estimate of C$0.59 and slipped from C$0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The core earnings decline was driven by the unfavorable impact of markets on seed money investments in new segregated funds and mutual funds, the absence of core investment gains in the quarter, lower new business volumes in Japan, and unfavorable Q1 20 policyholder experience in North America, including unfavorable travel claims related to COVID-19.

Those negative impacts were partly offset by in-force business growth in Asia and higher fee income from higher average assets under management and administration levels in its Global Wealth and Asset Management business.

Q1 core return on equity of 8.2% vs. 14.2% a year ago.

Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows of C$3.2B vs. outflow of C$1.3B a year earlier.

Book value per common share excluding AOCI of C$20.29 at March 31, 2020 increased from C$19.06 at March 31, 2019.

Conference call on May 7 at 8:00 AM ET.

