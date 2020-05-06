Fox is higher after hours (FOX +2.8%, FOXA +3.8%) following a fiscal Q3 earnings report where its Television wing reaped the benefits of February's Super Bowl LIV.
Total revenues rose 25% to $3.44B, paced by a 44% gain in ad revenues, though affiliate revenues also rose near double digits.
Net income fell to $90M from a year-ago $539M, mainly due to a change in fair value of the company's former investment in Roku, along with higher expenses. EBITDA rose 20% to $920M.
Revenues by segment: Cable Network Programming, $1.47B (up 6.1%); Television, $1.93B (up 40.6%).
EBITDA by segment: Cable Network Programming, $792M (up 6.9%); Television, $224M (up 126%).
Revenues by component: Affiliate fees, $1.56B (up 9.8%); Advertising, $1.57B (up 44.3%); Other, $311M (up 27.5%).