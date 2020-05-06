Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) +0.3% after-hours after reporting a roughly in-line Q1 loss and halting dividend payouts and share buybacks, at it tries to cope with the oil market crash.

On a GAAP basis, Marathon swung to a Q1 loss of $46M from a year-ago profit of $174M.

The company also cut 16% of its workforce, withdrew financial guidance for the rest of this year, and said it reduced its contractor base by 70%.

Marathon also cut its 2020 capital spending budget to $1.3B or less, at least $1.1B below earlier guidance and a 50% reduction from actual capital spending last year.

Q1 cash from operating activities increased 36% Y/Y to $701M.

Q1 production rose 2.2% Y/Y to 422K boe/day, and the company expects Q2 U.S. crude oil and boe production will decline sequentially due to curtailments along with natural decline from reduced activity.

For the full year, Marathon forecasts underlying U.S. crude oil production to decline 8% and sees international oil production sliding 7%, excluding the potential impact from production curtailments.