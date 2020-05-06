Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) amends its $250M revolving credit line to provide a waiver of key financial covenants through March 31, 2021.

Also allows for full utilization of entire $250M credit facility.

Applicable margin on borrowings set at LIBOR + 250 basis points if borrowings on the credit facility are under $200M and LIBOR + 300 bps if borrowings are over $200M; LIBOR floor is set at 50 bps; the applicable margin was set to increase to 225 bps.

Must maintain minimum liquidity of $25M whether in cash or available capacity under the credit facility.

At March 31, 2020, Chatham had $173M drawn on the credit facility. With this amendment, Chatham has estimated liquidity of $135M including cash of ~$58M as of March 31, 2020, and remaining borrowing capacity on the credit facility of $77M.

Additionally, Chatham has six unencumbered hotels with a total aggregate investment of $276M as of March 31, 2020.