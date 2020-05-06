Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) saw disappointing revenues in its fiscal Q3 earnings principally due to impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues fell 3.4% to $256.2M, and non-GAAP net income bumped up to $32M from a year-ago $30M.

Despite the revenue miss, "through disciplined opex management, we managed to deliver the midpoint of our non-GAAP EPS guidance range, at 14 cents per share," says CEO Oleg Khaykin.

The NSE segment was most hit by COVID-19 headwinds as customers increasingly went into work-from-home and lockdown mode, and purchase decisions were pushed out or put on hold. But that was mitigated by late-quarter order upside and expedites in the Optical Security and Performance business.

The balance sheet is strong, Khaykin says, with more than $530M in cash and a $300M line of credit.

Revenue by segment: Network Enablement, $163.9M (down 9.2%); Service Enablement, $23.1M (down 7.2%); Optical Security and Performance Products, $69.2M (up 15.7%).

The company says due to COVID-19 uncertainty, it's not providing fiscal Q4 guidance, and adds "Fiscal fourth quarter revenue is expected to be sequentially flat to slightly better than fiscal third quarter 2020 driven by seasonal strength in NSE."

