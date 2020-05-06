Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is off 2.6% after hours following a Q1 earnings beat where revenues grew by double digits paced by IoT and mobile solutions.

Gross profit rose 17% to $17.2M, on a 17% gain in revenues to $56.8M.

But operating loss widened (to $7.7M from $2.46M) amid higher spending, particularly in R&D. And GAAP net loss swelled to $18.2M from a loss of $7.5M amid $7.9M in inducement expenses.

The company saw an "unprecedented surge" in demand for 4G and 5G MiFi hotspots as the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the quarter's closing weeks.

Revenue by segment: IoT & Mobile Solutions, $40.4M (up 23.2%); Enterprise SaaS Solutions, $16.5M (up 4.3%);.

The company enters Q2 with a "significantly strengthened balance sheet," CFO Steve Smith says, adding that business trends, improving gross margins and continued expense management point to positive operating cash flow for 2020.

It's reiterating expectations for Q2 revenue of $75M-$85M.

Press release