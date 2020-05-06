RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is 2.9% lower postmarket following its Q1 earnings report, where it topped consensus on profits and revenues and the company raised subscription sales guidance.

Revenues rose by a third, to $267.5M, with a similar gain in subscriptions (to $243M).

Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions also rose 33%, to top $1B.

GAAP operating loss widened to $25M from $7M, while non-GAAP operating income rose to $22M from $16M.

Cash and equivalents were $762M at quarter's end, vs. $344M last quarter.

For Q2, it sees subscription revenues of $244.5M-$246.5M (growth of 26-27%), and total revenues of $260M-$266M (slightly below consensus for $267.4M) along with EPS of $0.20-$0.21 (in line).

For 2020, it's raising subscriptions revenue guidance to $1.024B-$1.03B (annual growth of 25-26%), "to reflect Q1 strength and positive new logo trends in early Q2." It sees total revenue at $1.116-$1.125B (in line). It forecasts EPS of $0.91-$0.94 (in line with consensus for $0.92).

The company also added Phil Sorgen as its new chief revenue officer.

Press release