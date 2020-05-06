Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is initiating voluntary layoffs to cut costs in the COVID-19 pandemic, and is looking for New York State field workers to volunteer.

Those layoffs would begin May 12, according to an internal memo seen by Multichannel News.

Consumer behavior and local restrictions hitting construction work are "causing us to have to make difficult decisions regarding our workforce," the memo says.

"As we are making these decisions we thought we would first seek to understand if there is anyone within FS [field services], OSP [outside plant], or on FTTH (Long Term Assignment from FS or OSP) who would like to volunteer for consideration to be laid off from the company."

That reportedly comes with severance including two weeks of pay for every year of service, and three months of healthcare.