Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) -0.5% after-hours as it reports a larger than forecast Q1 loss and lowers full-year guidance, as the oil downturn hurts corn demand and potash prices remain weak outside North America.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $508M vs. $704M in the prior-year quarter; free cash flow was $181M vs. $382M a year ago.

But the company maintains its quarterly dividend at $0.45/share, saying the payout is in line with its target of returning 40%-60% of annual free cash flow to shareholders.

Nutrien says potash shipments have been lower than expected so far in 2020 and cuts its full-year global shipment forecast outlook by ~1M metric tons to 65M-67M mt.

The company also lowers its full-year earnings guidance, now seeing EPS of $1.50-$2.10 vs. prior guidance of $1.90-$2.60 but still in-line with $2.00 analyst consensus estimate; adjusted EBITDA is expected at $3.5B-$3.9B from prior guidance of $3.8B-$4.3B.