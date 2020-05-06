Operations suspended at Anglo American's Grosvenor mine

May 06, 2020 1:17 PM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF), AAUKYAAUKFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says operations are suspended at the met coal mine in Australia's Queensland state after an explosion seriously injured five workers at the site.
  • The Australian Broadcasting Corp. says the workers are in critical condition after suffering burns to their upper bodies following the blast at the Grosvenor mine.
  • The incident is the company's second in 15 months in the area, after a miner died and four were injured at an adjoining complex in February 2019 in an underground accident.
  • Grosvenor produced 4.7M metric tons of metallurgical (steelmaking) coal in 2019.
