Steel Dynamics (STLD -1.1% ) is downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Bank of America, which cites concerns that the U.S. steel sector will face a "sluggish" recovery from the COVID-19 demand decline.

BofA analyst Timna Tanners expects the sharpest drop in overall steel demand during Q2 and no V-shaped rebound, adding that construction - the largest end-market - tends to experience a delay in any recovery, and recent cancellations could hurt activity even more in H2.

While Steel Dynamics shares held up better than peers such as Commercial Metals (CMC -1.5% ) over the past three months, Tanners says the company is challenged by a looming glut in sheet, which comprised 73% of its estimated 2019 shipments.

Tanners rates CMC as a Buy, based on a strong balance sheet andfree cash flow generation.

STLD's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.