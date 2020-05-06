Cowen is more constructive on Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) after today's earnings report, although concerns over the beef shortage and inflation costs ahead keep the firm rating the restaurant stock at Market Perform

"We are concerned that beef shortages, while temporary, may disrupt April's pace of the recovery. Checks suggest 15-20% of stores have experienced some form of outage, with the peak impact this week, while some degree of outage likely persists through the end of May. Wendy's is increasing marketing focus on chicken to help redirect traffic/customer focus amid shortages," notes analyst Andrew Charles.

Charles and team raise the price target on Wendy's to $19 from $15, which works out to a 14.4 EV/EBITDA multiple.