Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) CEO Ethan Brown says the company plans to introduce more plant-based food products this summer in the heat of the grilling season, including value packs.

Brown thinks the value packs and rising beef prices could help narrow the pricing gap that has kept some consumers away from sampling vegan burgers and other products.

"We’re going to look at the summer as a real opportunity for us to be relevant to the consumer as they're looking for solutions as the meat supply has been disrupted," he stated.

Shares of Beyond Meat jumped 26.01% today in the regular session and rose another 1.88% in the AH session.