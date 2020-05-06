Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) +4.1% after-hours following a slightly smaller than forecast Q1 loss and news it hired Evercore to evaluate alternatives for its capital structure.

Noble reported a Q1 GAAP loss of $1.1B, including $1.1B in impairment charges related to the retirement of two semi-submersible rigs and two drilling rigs from its fleet.

Q1 EBITDA was $91M vs. $83M in Q4; contract drilling margin 40% vs. 36% in Q4.

Q1 utilization: jackups 94% vs. 93% in Q4, floaters 58% vs. 60% in Q4, total 77% vs. 77% in Q4.

Q1 average dayrates: jackups $131.3K vs $129.9K in Q4, floaters $196.8K vs. $450.4K in Q4, total $155.5K vs. $250.8K in Q4.

Revenue backlog at the end of Q1 totaled $1.5B.

The company concluded the quarter with cash holdings of $176M and maintained the ability to borrow up to an additional $397M under its credit facility.