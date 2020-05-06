Kinross Gold (KGC -3.1% ) trades lower despite beating expectations for Q1 earnings, which nearly doubled from a year ago due mainly to higher margins, which outpaced the increase in average realized gold price.

Q1 attributable production fell more than 6% Y/Y to 567,327 gold equiv. oz. from 606,031 gold equiv. oz. in the year-ago quarter, due to lower output at the Paracatu mine in Brazil, the Kupol mine in Russia and Chirano in Ghana, and the end of production at Maricunga in Chile.

Q1 all-in-sustaining cost was $993/gold equiv. oz. sold, while the average realized gold price increased 21% Y/Y to $1,58/oz. and attributable margin jumped 33% to $827/gold equiv. oz. sold.

Kinross says all its mines remained in operation during Q1 and were not materially affected by COVID-19, but it is withdrawing full-year guidance as a precautionary measure.