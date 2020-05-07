Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) have agreed to merge their UK operations into the country's leading fixed-mobile communications provider.

That will come via a 50/50 joint venture linking Liberty's Virgin Media (the UK's top broadband network) with Telefónica's O2 (the leading mobile provider).

The two were reported last Friday to be considering such a deal.

Along with its pay TV, broadband and phone packages, Virgin Media sells mobile service that runs on BT's (OTCPK:BTGOF) network; that arrangement is set to shift to Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) next year.

The new JV will invest £10B in the UK over the next five years. It's expected to deliver synergies of £6.2B on a net present value basis after integration costs, and equivalent to cost, capex and revenue benefits of £540M annually by the fifth full year after close.

O2 is valued at £12.7B and Virgin Media at £18.7B (enterprise value basis).

O2 will come in on a debt-free basis while Virgin Media will be contributed with debt equivalent of £11.3B.

Recapitalizations at closing will generate £5.7B in proceeds for Telefónica and £1.4B for Liberty Global, after an equalization payment to Telefónica of £2.5B.