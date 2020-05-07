The Bank of England has already cut rates twice since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and announced £200B of new quantitative easing, bringing its bond buying program to a total of £645B.

It now "stands ready to take further action as necessary" after voting unanimously to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged at a record-low of 0.1%.

The U.K. government will also announce the outcome of its second review of lockdown measures today as the nation surpassed Italy to record the highest COVID-19 fatality rate in Europe.

Sterling +0.3% to $1.2376.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, DGBP, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR