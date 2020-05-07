The independent board, labeled by some as Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) "Supreme Court," will be able to overturn decisions by the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on whether individual pieces of content should be allowed on Facebook and Instagram.

High-profile content moderation issues in the past included temporarily removing a famous Vietnam-era war photo of a naked girl fleeing a napalm attack and leaving up a doctored video of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The project could turn into a new standard for the industry, with some seeing the experiment expanding to YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) or other platforms that makes content moderation decisions.

"We are basically building a new model for platform governance," said Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former prime minister of Denmark and one of the board's four co-chairs.