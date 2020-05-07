For the first time in years, the SEC is forcing the NYSE (NYSE:ICE), Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) to revamp the management of public data feeds that provide real-time stock prices.

Two-tiered market? Exchanges are currently required to publicly transmit a consolidated view of all stock trades and best prices, but also sell more robust data feeds to sophisticated traders and investors.

With the new system, the SEC hopes to increase transparency and richer content, though exchanges caution the move could shift the balance of power to brokers and prop traders, and hurt revenues that allow them to remain competitive.