TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) disclosed a record 608K in new funded accounts for Q1, as well as more than 3x the number of users in March Y/Y, while brokerages like Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Fidelity and E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) also reported record new users.

Earlier this week, millennial-focused trading app Robinhood also closed a $280M Series F funding at an $8.3B valuation.

In fact, finance apps have seen 55% growth in usage time from the end of 2019 to the week ended April 18, according to data from App Annie.