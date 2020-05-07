Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has priced $600M of 3.25% senior unsecured notes due January 15, 2031 at 98.987% of the principal amount for an effective yield to maturity of 3.364%.

The net proceeds will be used to increase the company's liquidity by repaying borrowings outstanding under its $3B revolving credit facility and, to the extent not used for that purpose, to fund potential investment opportunities and for other general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings outstanding under its $250M term loan facility maturing on June 30, 2020.

Closing date is May 8, 2020.