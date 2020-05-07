India is seeking to lure U.S. business out of China as tensions ramp up over Beijing's role in the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

The government reached out to more than 1,000 companies in April, including Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), to offer incentives for manufacturers of medical equipment, food processing units, textiles, leather and auto part makers.

The news could heavily weigh on China, which saw an unexpected rise in exports for April, suggesting a boost from medical goods shipments.

Japan has also earmarked $2.2B to help shift factories from its neighbor, while EU members plan to cut dependence on Chinese suppliers.

