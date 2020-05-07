Owens-Brockway Glass Container launches $500M bond offering
May 07, 2020 5:36 AM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)OIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Owens-Brockway Glass Container Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI), to issue $500M of senior notes due 2027 in a private offering.
- Net proceeds will be used to redeem the remaining €118M of the outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021 issued by OI European Group B.V. and to repay $105M of outstanding borrowings under a bilateral term loan due 2021, with the remaining net proceeds to be used to redeem a portion of OB Glass’s outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2022.