Futures up 1.5% ahead of jobless claims

Jobs data? The economy's reopening? Future of trade? These are some of the questions on traders' minds as they gauge market sentiment, with the Dow and S&P 500 dipping on Wednesday, only to rebound by 1.5% overnight along with the Nasdaq.

Figures due later today are likely to show another 3M Americans out of work, adding to the 30M figure that has already been racked up over the past two months.

The latest ADP data on Wednesday showed private payrolls were cut by 20.2M last month, while Friday's payrolls report is expected to show an unemployment rate of 16% or higher.