Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and development partner Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) announce positive results from a China-based Phase 3 clinical trial, ORIENT-12, evaluating the combination of PD-1 inhibitor Tyvyt (sintilimab), Gemzar (gemcitabine) and platinum chemo for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

The study met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) up to month 24 compared to placebo + gemcitabine + platinum chemo.

No new safety signals were observed.

The companies plan to initiate registration talks with China's National Medical Products Administration in the "near future."

About four months ago, they announced positive results from another Phase 3, ORIENT-11, in patients advanced/recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer without sensitive EGFR mutation or ALK rearrangement.