CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP) ticks 2.3% higher in pre-market as the company announces $1.4b equity investment from Elliott Management, Fidelity Management, Bluescape Energy Partners and others

The company says that the investment eliminates the previously anticipated requirement to raise additional equity through 2022.

Investment includes $725M in mandatory convertible preferred shares with initial conversion price of $15.31/share and $675M shares issued at $16.08 per share

Proceeds will be primarily applied to deleverage the balance sheet to strengthen credit profile

Appoints two new directors, David J. Lesar and Barry T. Smitherman, bringing the total number of directors to 10

Forms a new business review committee that will make recommendations by October