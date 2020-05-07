Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) reports solid sales in across segments even with the impact of COVID-19 during the last few weeks.

Sales by segment: Wholesale +1% to $94.8M, DTC +29% to $79.6M, Coolers & Equipment flat at $59.5 and Drinkware +24% to $112.6M.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $23.8M vs. $19.5M a year ago.

Gross profit was 53.0% of sales vs. 49.3% a year ago. The 370 basis point increase in gross margin was primarily driven by cost improvements, particularly in the drinkware category, a favorable shift in the channel mix led by an increase in DTC channel net sales, lower inventory reserves and lower inbound freight.

Sales trends: "While not providing an updated outlook, YETI believes it is important to provide visibility into topline sales during Q1 and April 2020. Net sales in Q1 through mid-March 2020 increased 21%, while sales for the remainder of the quarter through 28-Mar-20 decreased 25%. Wholesale channel net sales increased 13% growth through mid-March 2020, while wholesale channel net sales decreased 43% during the last two weeks of the quarter as YETI's wholesale partners closed retail locations and order flow was limited. DTC channel net sales increased 31% through mid-March 2020 and increased 15% during the last two weeks of the quarter."

Yeti ended the quarter with a cash balance of $118M.

