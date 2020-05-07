Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) reports on a preliminary basis that system-wide RevPAR fell 22% to 24% in Q1, including a 56% to 58% drop in March as COVID-19 led by a travel collapse in North America.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 27% Y/Y to $363M vs. $403M consensus.

Currently, occupancy rates are ~17% for the Americas region and ~13% for the EMEA region. China is slightly better with an occupancy rate of ~22%.

Hilton had $9.6B of long-term debt outstanding as of March 31 and cash of $1.805B.

Shares of Hilton are up 2.77% premarket to $72.75.

