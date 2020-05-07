Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) gains 6.5% pre-market after Q1 results beat on revenue and narrowly missed on EPS.

Citing the coronavirus uncertainties, the company withdraws its FY20 guidance.

Liquidity: Iron Mountain ended the quarter with $153M in cash on hand and $1.1B remaining under its revolving credit facility.

Last November, IRM announced the Project Summit strategy shift to cut costs and focus on the most promising business opportunities.

IRM says it has broadened the scope and size of the project, now expecting to generate $375M of adjusted EBITDA benefits exiting 2021 (prior guidance: $200M).

Project Summit is now expected to cost $450M to implement, up from $240M.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.