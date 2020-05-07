Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Asset Management is close to acquiring a big portfolio of company stakes from asset manager Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) as it seeks to shed holdings whose value has been deflated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky News reports, citing City sources.

The deal, which includes a holding in gene sequencing company Oxford Nanopore, could be finalized within weeks.

It's unclear if Goldman will get the holdings at a bigger discount than the 60% reduction that Invesco said had applied to the portfolio at the end of March.