Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) +4.6% pre-market after routing estimates for Q1 earnings and revenues, and saying it could scale back activity this year.

The company will prioritize "value over volume" and after already reducing activities, particularly in the U.S. onshore sector, it will consider further reductions, CEO Eldar Saetre tells Reuters.

Q1 adjusted EBIT was $2.05B vs. $4.19B in the year-ago quarter.

Equinor suspends its 2020 oil and gas production guidance but maintains its long-term forecast for average output growth of 3%/year during the 2019-26 period, after reporting a record 2.23M boe/day production in Q1.

The company attributes the 3% Y/Y output increase mostly to the ramp-up of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the largest in Western Europe, which reached phase 1 plateau production of 470K bbl/day in late April.

The firm had projected ~7% growth for 2020 before the emergence of COVID-19.

Equinor reiterates its plan to cut capital spending to $8.5B this year from $10B in 2019, and says it now expects 2021 capex at ~$10B vs. a previous view of $10B-$11B.

CEO Saetre says a huge supply overhang remains, and it could take until 2022 before the market returns to more normal conditions.