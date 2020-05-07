Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) reports U.S. revenue fell 14% in Q1, due largely to the impact of COVID-19. The decline would have been worse if not for the 41% jump in the U.S. digital wholesale business.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $29.8M vs. $75.9M a year ago and the consensus mark of $43M consensus.

Kontoor is not guiding on the impact of COVID-19 on the second half of 2020, but does note that underlying revenue and gross margins are expected to benefit from new programs and distribution gains, as well as improvement of impacts from 2019 restructuring and quality-of-sales actions. Due to predictions of a prolonged economic downturn, the company has performed stress-testing for various demand scenarios during 2020 and believes the actions previously covered in the liquidity and financing update support liquidity requirements and provide operating flexibility.

Shares of KTB are down 3.31% premarket to $19.01.

Previously: Kontoor Brands EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (May 7)