Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Q1 normalized FFO per share of 29 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 28 cents and fell from 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The earnings reflect lower rental income due to the conversion of DHC's previously existing leasing arrangements with Five Star to management arrangements as part of the restructuring transaction and DHC's dispositions since the beginning of the year.

Q1 same-property cash basis net operating income declined 8.6% Y/Y; same-property cash basis NOI for the office portfolio segment rose 2.6%.

Q1 revenue of $442.5M vs. consensus of $431.6M and $266.3M a year ago.

Q1 total expenses of $405.7M vs. $213.3M a year ago; property operating expenses jumped to $316.6M vs. $117.2M.

