Results were reported separately as the separation of Otis (NYSE:OTIS) and Carrier (NYSE:CARR) and merger with Raytheon Company occurred on April 3, 2020, after the quarter close.

Adjusted EPS of $1.78, down 7% versus prior year (reflecting United Technologies results including Otis and Carrier). Net sales of $18.2B were down 1% over the prior year, including flat organic sales and 1 point of foreign exchange headwind.

Raytheon Company (not included in Raytheon Technologies first quarter 2020 results): Record backlog of $51.3B with book-to-bill ratio of 1.44; Net sales of $7.2B, up 6.5%.

Given the ongoing uncertainty regarding COVID-19, RTC didn't provide an outlook and will revisit guidance during its next earnings release.

RTX +3.6% premarket

Q1 results