JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) reports revenue fell 15.1% in Q1, including a 52% drop in March as COVID-19 decimated travel demand.

Revenue passenger miles fell 18.4% during the quarter and capacity was off 3.5%, leading to a load factor drop to 69.8% from 82.5% a year ago. Unit revenue fell 12.0% to $0.1067.

Based on forward bookings and current planning assumptions, the carrier estimates revenue will drop at least 90% in Q2. By the close of April, JBLU's liquidity position reached $3.1B, including support from the CARES Act.

Previously: JetBlue Airways EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (May 7)