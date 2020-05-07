Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Q1 results:
Revenues: $2,012M (-0.2%); product sales: $1,986M (-0.2%).
Bausch + Lomb: $1,114M (-0.4%); Salix: $477M (+7.2%); Ortho Dermatologics: $133M (-3.6%); Diversified Products: $288M (-8.6%).
B + L/International contributed ~55% of revenue, Salix ~24%, Ortho Dermatologics ~7%.
Net loss: ($152M) (-192.3%); non-GAAP net income: $316M (-11.7%); loss/share: ($0.43) (-186.7%).
Non-GAAP EBITDA: $813M (-4.5%).
2020 guidance: Revenue: $7.80B - 8.20B from $8.65B - 8.85B; non-GAAP EBITDA: $3.15B - 3.35B from $3.50B - 3.65B.
Shares down 4% premarket on light volume.
