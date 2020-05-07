COVID-19 cuts Oaktree Specialty Lending NAV by 19% in FQ2

  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) fiscal Q2 adjusted net investment income of 12 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 10 cents and increased from 10 cents in Q1.
  • Net asset value per share of $5.34 at March 31, 2020 declined from $6.61 at Dec. 31, 2019, due to increased market volatility and wider credit spreads resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $34.2M vs. consensus of $32.3M and compares with $31.0M in Q1 and $38.2M in the year-ago quarter.
  • The decline in the fair value of the investment portfolio was primarily unrealized and concentrated in liquid senior secured loans, which experienced sharp price declines in March.
  • Originated $272.9M of new investment commitments and received $154.5M of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
  • As of April 30, 2020, the company had $68M of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $260M of undrawn capacity on its credit facility (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). 
  • On May 6, OCSL amended its revolving credit facility to reduce the minimum shareholders' equity covenant from $700M to $550M; to increase the interest rate margin up to 2.75% on LIBOR loans or 1.75% on alternative base rate loans if the company's minimum shareholders' equity is below $700M depending on its senior coverage ratio; and to reduce the maximum size of the facility under the accordion feature to the greater of $800M or the company's net worth on the date of such increase.
  • Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Oaktree Specialty Lending NII beats by $0.02, beats on total investment income (May 7)
