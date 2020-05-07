Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) reports drops in every segment during Q1 as COVID-19 disrupted casino traffic in March.

Adjusted EBITDAR was $252.3M vs. $391.4M a year ago.

CEO update: "While we have faced unprecedented challenges in recent weeks, we are confident that the company's long-term growth strategy remains intact, supported by our differentiated omni-channel approach."

Penn has withdrawn from offering any full-year guidance, but says the Barstool Sportsbook app will be launched in Q3. The company thinks the sports betting app will launch to a level playing field with live sports cut off for a while.

Shares of PENN are up 1.05% premarket to $15.92.

Previously: Penn National EPS misses by $5.14, misses on revenue (May 7)