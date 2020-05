Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Q1 results:

Revenues: $10,781M (+13.1%) (includes Celgene).

Top sellers: Revlimid: $2,915M (+13.1%); Eliquis: $2,641M (+37.2%); Opdivo: $1,766M (-1.9%); Orencia: $714M (+11.6%).

Growth remains elusive for Opdivo, sales were down 2% in Q4 2019 as well. Growth peaked at 45% in Q3 2018.

Net loss: ($766M) (-145.3%); non-GAAP net income: $3,956M (+119.3%); EPS: ($0.34) (-132.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.72 (+56.4%).

2020 guidance: revenues: $40.0B - 42.0B (unch); EPS: $0.37 - 0.57 from $0.75 - 0.95; non-GAAP EPS: $6.00 - 6.20 (unch).

2021 guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: $7.15 - 7.45.

Shares up 2% premarket on light volume.

Bristol-Myers Squibb EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue