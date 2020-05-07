ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) +0.9% pre-market after swinging to a Q1 net loss of $1.12B, compared with a Q4 net loss of $1.88B but a $414M profit in the same quarter last year, and suspending its dividend.

Q1 EBITDA was $967M, down from $1.65B in the year-earlier period but ahead of $867M analyst consensus estimate.

Q1 revenues fell 22% Y/Y to $14.84B from $19.19B, partly due to lower steel shipments related to the coronavirus.

ArcelorMittal expects Q2 to mark the low point in activity levels, forecasting EBITDA to drop to $400M-$600M as steel shipments fall to 13.5M-14.5M metric tons, down by between a quarter and a third from 19.5M mt in Q1, which was 10.7% lower than a year earlier.

The company is withdrawing its guidance for global steel consumption, saying the full impact of the pandemic is "highly uncertain" and varies from country to country.

ArcelorMittal says it is reducing its cash needs for the full year to ~$3.5B vs. $4.5B in previous guidance, due to lower taxes and reduced planned capital spending of $2.4B from its prior estimate of $3.2B.

Net debt rose to $9.5B in the quarter from $9.3B at the end of 2019.