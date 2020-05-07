Adjusted loss of ($0.12) per diluted share vs. a net loss of ($0.14) in the same quarter a year ago.

Achieved record gross billings of $43M during Q1, which reflects year-over-year growth of 89%.

Deployed over 1,000 fuel cell systems and had billings associated with 4 hydrogen infrastructure programs in Q1.

Significant progress on hydrogen vertical integration strategy; pursuing two acquisitions.

Reaffirmed guidance to achieve $300M in gross billings in 2020, which represents more than 25% growth year over year, and said it remains on track to deliver its 2024 targets as it continues to build the hydrogen economy.

PLUG +0.7% premarket

Q1 results