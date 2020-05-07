TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) reports organic sales rose 2.6% in Q1 as volume rose for both the snacking & beverages and meal preparation businesses.

"Our retail business responded well to the unprecedented demand in March related to pantry stocking and higher at-home consumption, and more than offset the declines in our food-away-from-home business," notes CFO Bill Kelley.

Gross margin was 18.0% of sales vs. 17.9% consensus and operating margin was 2.8% of sales vs. 4.5% consensus. Both marks were impacted by a higher mix of low-margin product sales.

Looking ahead, TreeHouse reaffirms its full year guidance for EPS of $2.40 to $2.65 vs. $2.61 consensus, sales of $4.10B to $4.40B vs. $4.32B consensus and free cash flow of $250M to $300M.

