According to Bloomberg sources, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could raise its stake in Indian retailer Future Retail to as much as 49%.

Amazon currently owns a 49% stake in Future Coupons, which provides a roughly 1.3% indirect stake in Future Retail.

The e-commerce giant is holding talks with parent company Future Group about the potential stock purchase.

Amazon is also talking to local investors about joining the deal to get around the 25% open offer trigger under stock exchange rules.

India caps foreign ownership in the multi-brand retail industry at 51%.