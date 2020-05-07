Biomerica's (NASDAQ:BMRA) test, which is expected to cost $10, received a CE mark to be sold in countries outside the U.S.

The test is a finger prick blood test, with results on whether someone is positive or negative for Covid-19 antibodies (to determine if someone has had an immune response to exposure) are expected to be returned within 10 minutes.

BMRA will continue to supply its cassette version of its disposable finger prick test to its distribution partners who are supplying multiple customers.

Chembio Diagnostics earlier this week provided an update on its antibody test, which sent shares higher.