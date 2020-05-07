GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) say Alastair Maxwell will step down as CFO on June 30, deciding he would not relocate following the decision to base senior management in Greece.

Current Deputy CFO Achilleas Tasioulas is appointed to fill the position, effective July 1.

Tasioulas joined GasLog in 2014 after six years as corporate controller for Danaos Corp.; he became GasLog's Deputy CFO last December.

Maxwell joined GasLog in 2017 following 29 years in investment banking, and was appointed CFO of GasLog and GasLog Partners shortly after coming on board.