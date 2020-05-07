Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) reports a 9.3% drop in volume in Q1 and warns that Q2 could be much worse after April shipments plunged 32%.

A collapse in the on-premise channel with restaurants and bars closed is crushing demand for the beer giant.

The company's adjusted EBITDA fell 14% in Q1 with a margin contraction of 331 bps to 35.9%.

Outlook: "The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our future results remains uncertain. We expect that the impact on our 2Q20 results will be materially worse than in 1Q20 given the widespread social distancing measures and government restrictions currently in place."

Shares of BUD are up 3.31% premarket to $44.04 vs. the 52-week range of $32.58 to $102.70.

